Greece to put new restrictions on unvaccinated individuals

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government plans to impose new testing requirements and attendance restrictions on people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Health Minister Vassilis Kililias said Tuesday that from Sept. 13 until March 31, all private and public sector workers without a certificate proving vaccination or recovery from COVID19 will have to undergo one rapid test per week. Two tests per week will be required for people working in academia, tourism, restaurants, cafes, bars, and in entertainment productions, as well as school and university students. Kililias said that entertainment venues and businesses serving food and drinks will only admit customers who are vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19.