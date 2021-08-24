Greenfield officer ‘fighting for his life’ after shooting

GREENFIELD, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee police officer is still fighting for his life after he was shot during a traffic stop. The Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near the city’s border with Milwaukee early Sunday morning. The male driver opened fire, striking the 36-year-old officer multiple times. Two other officers returned fire, killing the driver. Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday that the officer is fighting for his life at a Milwaukee hospital. He said the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident as per state law. He called the shooting the most difficult time in the history of the department.