Gunmen kill 2 in raid on Nigerian army school in northwest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Nigeria say two military personnel have been killed after gunmen raided a military school. A spokesman said one person was abducted from the Nigerian Defense Academy. The attack is the second in the Afaka area, where nearly 30 students were abducted in March this year. The increase in crime has been attributed to bandits, though some observers fear there may be links between the attackers in Kaduna and the Islamic extremist groups in northeastern Nigeria. Boarding schools have been frequent targets of abductions for ransom in the northwest, though attacks on military bases are more rare.