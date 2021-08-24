Heat and humidity return fueling storm chances
MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern is turning more active as temps begin to climb again.
SET UP
An incoming low pressure system with a warm front ahead of it is changing our weather pattern to be hotter and stormier.
TODAY
Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few storms possible this afternoon and evening with a gusty wind threat. Highs climb to around 90° with heat index around 95-100.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible in the low to mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few more storms possible and high sin the upper 80s. Heat index values will climb to the low to mid 90s.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny with a few afternoon or evening storms possible with highs in the mid 80s.
More storms are possible at night.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a few storms possible with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Storms are possible at night.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny with isolated storms possible and highs in the upper 80s.
SUDNAY
Partly sunny with a few storms possible in the mid to upper 80s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny, mild and dry with temperatures falling to the upper 70s.