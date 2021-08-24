Hospitals make adjustments as COVID-19 cases climb

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local health systems are making adjustments as the state sees an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

UW Health says the COVID-19 pandemic response has required the expertise of more than a hundred facilities professionals. Engineers, architects, craftworkers (carpenters, electricians, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) specialists), safety, transportation, quality and compliance experts, and more, contributed daily to the innovative facilities solutions that support safe patient care.

Officials note one of the most important things during the pandemic has been the creation of special rooms to reduce airborne viral infection. The rooms are designed with negative air pressure to handle patients with airborne infectious disease. Negative pressure rooms draw air from the hallway and expel air through a filtered air duct to the exterior of the building. The rooms are sealed to prevent COVID-19-infected air from leaving a patient’s room into hallways populated with staff or, in some cases, other patients or visitors. The air pressure in these rooms is measured daily to ensure they continue to hold the negative pressure.

"You're essentially introducing new air constantly to the space kind of washing, washing everything in the space with new air, which is good in negative pressure rooms, then we're exhausting that air," said Director of UW Health Planning Design and Construction Michael McKay.

The facilities team was also charged with creating spaces that encouraged physical distancing. This includes indicating six-feet distance using circles pasted to floors where lines form, placing barriers or plexiglass where the six-foot distance is difficult to achieve, applying signs noting the number of people that could safely occupy elevators and other enclosed spaces.