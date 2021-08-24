‘If they sue us, we’ll fight it:’ Thompson says UW System moving forward with pandemic rules

MADISON (WKOW) -- As students return to its 13 campuses, UW System President Tommy Thompson said Tuesday the universities will disregard new rules giving the legislature the final word on any new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A defiant Thompson said repeatedly during a call with statewide media he believed the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR), which sets policy for state agencies, does not have the legal authority to dictate how the university system enacts rules that address campus safety.

Thompson said he is prepared for the UW System to defend itself against any legal actions brought by either the legislature or conservative groups that have filed other lawsuits challenging pandemic-related restrictions.

"If they sue us, we'll fight it," Thompson said.

The JCRAR voted last month on a party-line vote to require the UW System to present any new proposed pandemic restrictions to the legislative committee for lawmakers' approval.

"The path forward in addressing COVID-19 is not through excessive government mandates, but in the restoration of Americans being able to make voluntary informed decisions based on their individual health circumstances," Nass said in a statement after the vote.

Thompson said Tuesday he advised chancellors on all 13 campuses to work with their local health officials to determine whether they should enact mask orders. UW-Madison announced it would require masks indoors within hours of the JCRAR's August 3 vote.

Thompson said he was not currently considering any kind of vaccine requirement for the university system but added he was encouraged by the FDA giving full approval Monday to the Pfizer vaccine. He said if the Delta variant continued to drive a rise in cases and hospitalizations, "then all bets are off."

The university system is instead using the promise of additional scholarships to encourage students to get vaccinated. Thompson touted the system's "70 for 70" pledge, which makes vaccinated students eligible for a $7,000 scholarship. Students become eligible for the drawing if they show proof of vaccination and their campus earns 70 available scholarships by reaching a 70% vaccination rate.

Thompson remained adamant the university system could move forward with both its restrictions and incentives for students regardless of the new legislative rules.

"I don't want to fight with the legislature," Thompson said. "They've got a tough job but so do I."