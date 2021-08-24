Kenosha victims testify at hearing for bill enhancing riot penalties

MADISON (WKOW) -- Business owners from Kenosha whose buildings were damaged during last summer's riots testified Tuesday, at a hearing for a bill that would create mandatory jail sentences, for people who take part in riots.

Last August, protests erupted after Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake in the back, seven times, at close range. Rioting lasted for three nights.

An outside investigation by the the Wisconsin Department of Justice found that, while he was facing away from Sheskey, Blake was holding a knife, during at least part of the interaction, and ignored officers' orders, while trying to get into a car. The shooting left Blake partially paralyzed.

The Assembly's Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday, for a bill that stems from last summer's unrest.

The legislation would create a mandatory minimum 30-day jail sentence for anyone who's convicted of attending a riot, and a 45-day sentence, for those convicted of participating in a riot.

Among those testifying at the hearing was Kimberly Warner, who said her specialty gift shop was among those vandalized last summer. Warner said she supported the bill.

"Had the penalty been bigger that first night, I'm not sure the crowbar would've hit my window," Warner said. "Luckily," she added, "I didn't lose anything other than business during COVID, and all that, and then having to be closed for the fear."

Warner was featured in a video made by the conservative group, America First Action Super PAC, during last year's presidential race. The campaign spot accused now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of not doing enough to discourage rioting in American cities.

Democrats on the committee questioned whether the bill did enough to clearly define what constitutes a riot, or what it means to attend or participate in one.

"We need to make sure that our law enforcement have the tools, so that they can put [rioters] out of business, as quickly as possible," said Rep. Gary Hebl (D-Sun Prairie). "I don't know that this bill does that; that's my concern."

The conservative group, Americans For Prosperity registered against the bill, citing the possibility of unintended consequences.

"AFP fears this well-intended legislation would have a chilling effect on the lawful exercise of free expression," the group's filing reads, "...and could be inappropriately applied by government officials in a partisan or otherwise-biased manner."