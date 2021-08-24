Madison Fire hazmat team contains large cooking oil spill after dumpster falls over

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department Hazardous Incident Team responded quickly to contain a spill of more than 100 gallons of used cooking oil Monday after a dumpster tipped over outside a restaurant on Madison's west side.

According to an incident report from the Madison Fire Department, the hazmat team responded to Madtown Chicken 'n' Fish on Raymond Road at 3:47 p.m. Monday. The dumpster, containing 100-150 gallons of used cooking oil, had tipped over, and was spreading toward the Kwik Trip that shares a parking lot with the restaurant.

Cleanup teams used several absorbent powders to clean up the spill, with help from Kwik Trip staff. Officials were able to keep the spill contained in the parking lot.

Authorities don't know how the dumpster tipped over.