Madison woman charged with first-degree intentional homicide in July stabbing death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Crystal Hairston made her initial appearance in court Tuesday, with the judge ordering a competency hearing as she faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge for allegedly stabbing a man to death in July.

According to the criminal complaint, filed Tuesday, Hairston stabbed a man to death in the elevator lobby of her apartment building on the 750 block of Braxton Place in Madison. When Hairston later spoke with a police officer, she confirmed she stabbed him twice in the back and once in the chest.

When authorities arrested Hairston, she repeatedly said "I'm sorry" and admitted to stabbing the man. A witness told police she saw Hairston exit the elevator where the man was stabbed with a butcher knife and a bottle of alcohol.

Hairston will now undergo a mental health evaluation to see if she is able to stand trial and retain control of her actions. Her bond is set at $1,000,000.