Milton school board votes to mandate masks for upcoming school year

MILTON (WKOW) -- After a school board meeting featuring several shouting parents, the Milton school board voted to mandate masks for staff, students and visitors for the upcoming school year Monday night.

This is a change from the district's previous policy, which planned to make masks optional for anyone inside Milton school buildings for the 2021-22 school year. In light of rising case rates though, the school board reversed course.

"We want our kids at school," board president Michael Hoffman said during the meeting. "We want our kids to be in person, and my decision tonight is based on that, and the health experts."

The decision came down to a 4-3 vote.

Hoffman, Dave Holterman, Rick Mullen and Shelly Crull-Hanke all voted for the new proposal. Leslie Hubert, Jennifer Johns and Joseph Martin voted against it.

Leslie Hubert, who voted against the mandate, spoke about perceived risks from masking, claiming in part that they may cause facial deformities. That claim appears to originate from a since removed live Facebook video by a Missouri-based chiropractor, claiming that masks can also cause cavities. Factcheck.org went through the video piece by piece to debunk the claims.

In response to Hubert's request for a study confirming the efficacy of masks eliminating the risk of COVID-19 spread, superintendent Richard Dahman said masks were not about eliminating risk, but controlling it.

"No one with those organizations [CDC], I don't think, has ever said that mask-wearing by itself eliminates the possibility that someone could pass it along or catch COVID," Dahman said. "It's a level of risk... and what we've talked about all along in our district is limiting that risk."

Prior to the vote, the board held a lengthy public comment session, and several parents spoke strongly against the mandate. Joseph Rasmussen, a parent in the district who said he moved to the district in part due to the prior mask-optional policy, went so far as to question Dahman's motives.

"It is suspicious at best, Mr. Dahman, that you chose until after enrollment closed to roll out your proposal for universal masking... I can assure you one thing. Masking ain't gonna happen," Rasmussen said. "My children will go to school with mask choice or we will pull them out of this district."

Rasmussen's comment prompted applause and cheers from the crowd assembled, as did comments from fellow district parent Tracy Hannah.

"I am not anti-mask; I'm pro-choice," Hannah said. "We have been through 17 months of fear-mongering, changing data, mixed messaging and mandates. And for one, I'm tired."

After the board approved the measure, there was applause from the audience, but there were also several angry exclamations from the crowd, including cries of "put your masks on!" as the board members were not masked themselves, and "your repercussions are coming when you're up for election!"

Board member Shelly Crull-Hanke did not take well to the crowd's exhortations.

"I am really disappointed and those are threats personally towards me," Crull-Hanke said. "You said you're supposed to be respectful."

"We have some important business still to conduct," Hoffman said. "I would like to conduct it."