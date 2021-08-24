Nebraska state job ad touts lack of vaccine requirement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s veterans affairs agency is facing questions from a state lawmaker after it published job advertisements for nurses touting the fact that the state doesn’t require its employees to get coronavirus vaccinations. The ads on a state jobs website prominently note the lack of vaccination requirements for state employees, right after mentioning a $5,000 hiring bonus. In a separate mail advertisement, the state lists “No mandated COVID-19 vaccination” as one of the “many great benefits” of its nursing jobs. State Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, says she inquired about the ad after constituents with loved ones in Nebraska’s state-run veterans homes brought it to her attention.