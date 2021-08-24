OL Jack Nelson: ‘I bring an element of intensity’ every day

MADISON (WKOW) -- At 6-foot, 7-inches and 304 pounds, redshirt freshman Jack Nelson isn't afraid to get in your face.

"I bring to the table an element of intensity and I can really bring that juice," said the offensive lineman.

Following his father, Todd's footsteps, Jack brings the same physicality his dad had when he played guard for Wisconsin from 1984-1988.

"That was always kind of something I had and my dad kind of instilled in me. If I'm going to do it, I'm going to give it my all. I'm not the heaviest or the strongest or anything like that but I definitely play physical."

Bring from Stoughton, Nelson was extremely familiar with the Badgers program and culture. Being so close to home made it easy for him to visit and eventually commit to the hometown team.

"Being here and being a part of this team you know, accomplishing goals we set out to accomplish is kind of the main thing that I'm looking forward to."

Head coach Paul Chryst is keeping a close eye on the redshirt freshman. He applauds his super seniors for being super helpful in guiding Nelson.

"It's clear he wants to do all he can to be the best player he can be," said Chryst. "I love the way our older guys work with him because that's what it takes. I love seeing that but he's going to take it to heart."

Nelson is grateful for the help the seniors have provided.

"Guys like Tyler Beach, Logan Bruss, Kayden Lyles, Josh Seltzner. Even when I was a young guy just second day on campus, they really took me under their wing and as I'm progressing, they can help me refine my game."

Members of the front five are paving the way for the fall.