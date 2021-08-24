One arrested in Juneau County catalytic converter investigation

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) — Community concern continues over an increase in catalytic converter thefts, and in part, those community tips led to an arrest in Juneau County.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, an investigation into tips of catalytic converter theft led to a traffic stop in New Lisbon on August 23, just before 6 pm. Officials say the traffic stop was originally for a felony probation warrant for the driver, Christopher Housworth, 33, of Necedah.

In searching Housworth's vehicle after the arrest, detectives found "numerous" catalytic converters— which police suspect to be stolen— tools to remove the converters and a loaded handgun.

Housworth is being transported to Juneau County Jail on the felony probation warrant, with other charges coming at a later date.

Police say the investigation into stolen catalytic converters is ongoing and "anticipate more arrests will be made in the future."