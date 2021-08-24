Budenholzer extends contract with Bucks

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Reigning NBA champion head coach Mike Budenholzer is not leaving Milwaukee anytime soon. The Bucks have announced a contract extension for their head coach.

“What an incredible journey we’ve been on and winning the NBA Championship this season makes us appreciate how difficult it is to win and how grateful we are to have the best players and coaches in place to get the job done,” said Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan in a statement. “Mike’s strong leadership, coaching expertise, commitment to player development, and adaptability have been instrumental as we work together to compete for and win championships. We’re thrilled with the work Bud has done together with Jon Horst and Peter Feigin and are proud to sign him to this extension.”

Budenholzer was entering the final year of his deal. He is now under contract through the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN. The two-time NBA Coach of the Year is 162-65 with Milwaukee in the regular season and has posted 31 wins in the playoffs.

“The appreciation I have for being a part of the Bucks organization is hard to express,” Budenholzer said in a statement. “And today, to realize that Marc and Wes and Jamie from our ownership group, along with Jon as our GM, have extended my contract to be the head coach is very special -- thank you! The players make the success happen on and off the court. We have the best players and to them I am grateful. They’ve grown and we’ve grown together during the last three seasons. We’ve had success along the way, finishing with an NBA Championship this season! The assistant coaches’ efforts and contributions to our success has been so vital also. Each of them individually are so important to me, and collectively they make so much good happen for me and our players. We all can’t wait to get back to work and face the great challenge of competing again for an NBA Championship. Again, being a part of the Bucks organization is very special. Let’s keep getting better and building great teams and doing great work on and off the court. Let’s go Bucks!!!”