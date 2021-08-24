Residents concerned Madison Peeping Tom suspect may have criminal history

MADISON (WKOW) -- People living near two incidents of a Peeping Tom in Madison are concerned the possible suspect is a registered sex offender with a history of privacy crimes.

Steve Maerz says his home security video recorded a man apparently looking into the window of a neighbor's home late Friday in the 600 block of East Mifflin Street. Maerz says his neighbor told him what appeared to be the same man had peered into their window on another occasion as well.

"My concern is that these things tend to escalate," Maerz says.

Records show a registered sex offender who lives several blocks from the East Mifflin Street incidents is free on a signature bond after being charged with misdemeanor crimes in connection with allegedly peering into windows of a building on West Gilman Street in July.

A probable cause statement quotes a victim as telling police she was "...scared and disturbed" by the peeping and feared "...the male was going to begin following her."

Maerz says several people believe the sex offender is the same man as the person captured in his security video on East Mifflin Street.

The victim of an alleged home invasion by the offender says she's virtually certain the man in the video is the person who preyed on her several years ago. She asks 27 News to protect her identity, as the offender remains free on bail and the person responsible for the recent peeping remains at large.

"I went to close my window and I'm staring face-to-face with this guy," the victim says of her encounter. The victim says the man entered her home and she rushed to neighbors for help and called police. She says the offender was arrested several hours later.

She tells 27 News the experience was so traumatic she moved out of her apartment almost immediately.

"I looked at my closet down the hall and I feel like he's been in there watching me," she says.

27 News contacted the Madison Police Department about the most recent reports of a Peeping Tom and the possibility the nearby sex offender was a suspect.

"I have reached out to the Central District regarding the Mifflin incident," said Officer Mike Malloy, a police department spokesperson. But Malloy provided no additional information."

Records show the sex offender received a probation sentence in October on two misdemeanor convictions after peering into the window of a home on Elka Lane. He received a four-year prison term in 2010 after a felony burglary conviction after entering a Verona woman's home and stealing money and women's underwear. Court records show he told Verona Police he "...has a problem looking at windows and viewing pornography."

The victim who spoke with 27 News and believes the man who traumatized her is the same person in the recent, surveillance video says seeing the video image summoned troubling emotions.

"Terrified, for anyone else who's going to have to go through what I went through," she says.

27 News could not reach the offender. 27 News is not identifying him as he's not been arrested nor charged in connection with the most recent privacy invasions.