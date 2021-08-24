Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 6:10PM CDT until August 24 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beloit,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Beloit, Clinton, Newark, Tiffany, Shopiere and Foxhollow.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.