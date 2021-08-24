Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 6:25PM CDT until August 24 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 6:25PM CDT until August 24 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beloit, moving
east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Beloit, Clinton, Tiffany, Shopiere and Foxhollow.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.