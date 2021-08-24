Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 959 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Friendship, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colburn, County Roads C And G, The Preston Cliffs, Highway 21 And

County G, County Roads G And O, The Ship Rock Wayside, The Colburn

Wildlife Area and County Roads O And W.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.