Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 3:32PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Marshall, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Watertown, Lake Mills, Marshall, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, Milford,

Reeseville, Richwood, Lowell, Deansville and Hubbleton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.