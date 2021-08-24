Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 3:35PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
At 335 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Belmont, or 8 miles west of Darlington, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Darlington, Belmont, Waldwick, Fayette and Calamine.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.