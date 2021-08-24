Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 5:28PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Monroe, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Monroe, Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Monticello, Albany,

Newark, Magnolia, Attica, Juda and Avon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

south central Wisconsin.