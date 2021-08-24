Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 6:42PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Clinton, or 10 miles southeast of Janesville, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Delavan, Williams Bay, Walworth, Clinton, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake,

Sharon, Darien, Richmond, Allens Grove, Millard, Avalon, Emerald

Grove and Delavan Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

south central and southeastern Wisconsin.