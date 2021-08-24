Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 6:42PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Clinton, or 10 miles southeast of Janesville, moving northeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Delavan, Williams Bay, Walworth, Clinton, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake,
Sharon, Darien, Richmond, Allens Grove, Millard, Avalon, Emerald
Grove and Delavan Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for
south central and southeastern Wisconsin.