Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 7:02PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Walworth to near Wonder Lake to Gilberts.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Antioch, Lake

Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Williams Bay, Camp

Lake, Winthrop Harbor, Spring Grove, Wheatland, Genoa City, Silver

Lake, Richmond, Wind Point, Channel Lake and Lake Catherine.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

southeastern Wisconsin.