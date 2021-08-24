Strong to severe storm chances continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Shower and storm chances continue to increase as we go into the afternoon and evening hours across majority of southern Wisconsin.

The heat and humidity fuel the chance for a few strong and or severe storms to fire.

The Storm Prediction Center puts southern Wisconsin, majority, under a 'slight' 2/5 threat for severe weather. The rest under a 'marginal' 1/5 risk of severe weather.

Threats include: high, damaging winds, hail and a tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Although, the primary threat remains to be straight line winds.

Likely timing of a strong to severe storm impacting the viewing area would be late-afternoon into early evening.

The heat and humidity continue through majority of the week. Dew points continue to be in the low 70s throughout the work week and even the weekend ahead.

Therefore, heat index values in the 90s also continue to be a trend.