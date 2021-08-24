Taliban: No extensions for US evacuations in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- A Taliban spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group will accept "no extensions" to the deadline.

He said Tuesday that life is returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remains a problem.

Many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.