Town hall with Beloit police chief focuses on community involvement to stop violence

BELOIT (WKOW) -- People who live in Beloit say things need to change after the violent weekend they just had.

Three major shootings rocked the community within one 24-hour period over the weekend, including one shooting that proved fatal.

After Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles addressed the media Monday morning, he attended a community forum Monday evening.

The forum was at the Beloit Public Library and hosted by the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, a group formed by members of Chelsey Payton's family after the 26-year-old was killed in an October 2020 homicide that remains unsolved.

The event was originally designed as a community conversation with police, but ended up being more of a conversation among the community.

Chief Sayles stood silent for much of the meeting as members of the public discussed ways the community should step up to stop violence -- things like after-school programs, including boxing and basketball, as well as just being more involved with youth.

Chief Sayles says he's also looking for more community cooperation with police during investigations.

"When we go to any call for service, it's like putting a thousand puzzle pieces together," he said. "Sometimes you need help putting that piece together. As a police department, we need the community's help. I'm not trying to put the ownership on them to solve it. We're saying, help us with information and names. Sometimes we get nicknames, and we need the true, full name of that person."

The town hall did get tense at times. Members of Payton's family challenged Chief Sayles, accusing his department of failing to communicate frequently and effectively with them during the investigation into Payton's death. Chief Sayles claimed that he has always been available to reach and always responsive.

Ultimately, both felt that Monday night's event was important to have a broader conversation about how to end shootings like the ones this weekend and the one that killed Payton.

"It's been 10 months since Chelsey was killed," Lexi Payton said. "Nobody has come forward. What do you guys need to do? What do you need to say? What more can we do so we can start getting some kind of dialogue together to start getting this solved?"

Several community members asked the chief direct questions about the department's funding and other initiatives police are doing to step up as violence increases.

Chief Sayles said he's working to adjust officers' shifts, have more officers on the streets and even install cameras around the city.

A big theme of the night as well was people wanting to be proud of where they live. People said they don't want Beloit to have a bad reputation, and they want both police and community members to step up to change the narrative.