UN rights chief warns of abuses amid Taliban’s Afghan blitz

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief warned that she had received credible reports of severe abuses in areas under Taliban control in Afghanistan. Michelle Bachelet said Tuesday those include “summary executions” of civilians and security forces who had laid down their arms and restrictions on women. Bachelet urged the Human Rights Council to take “bold and vigorous action” to monitor the rights situation in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s stunning takeover has raised fears that they will return the country to the brutal rule they imposed when they were last in power. Taliban leaders have promised to restore security and tried to project an image of moderation, but many Afghans are skeptical.