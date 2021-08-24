US official says CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A U.S. official says that CIA Director William Burns visited Kabul on Monday to meet with the Taliban's top political leader.

The official told The Associated Press the meeting between Burns and Abdul Ghani Baradar came amid the ongoing evacuations at the Kabul airport.

The Washington Post first reported Burns' meeting with Baradar. The U.S. official confirmed the report on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.