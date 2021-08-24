UW Health: Don’t go to the emergency room for COVID-19 tests

MADISON (WKOW) — There are more ways than ever to get a COVID-19 test in Dane County, but UW Health wants to remind residents that the emergency room should not be an option.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

Recently, with the increase of cases caused by the delta variant, the demand for COVID-19 testing is on the rise again. According to Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), the county has been averaging more than 2,300 tests a day — and expect the average to increase as more businesses and events require negative tests or proof of vaccination.

With this increase in demand, PHMDC says health systems are reporting an increase in people coming to the emergency department for COVID-19 testing.

“We believe getting a COVID-19 test is still a vital tool to use against the spread of this virus, even if you have mild symptoms or think you’ve been exposed and want the peace of mind,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer and emergency medicine physician, UW Health. “We encourage people to use the many COVID-19 testing sites available in the community and leave the emergency department available for those with urgent health needs.”

Some COVID-19 testing sites include pharmacies across the county, community testing sites, Public Health clinics or through an individual's health care provider.

A full list of available testing sites can be seen by clicking here.