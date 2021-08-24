Wisconsin volunteers unable to help Haiti in-person due to pandemic, political turmoil

MADISON (WKOW) -- Humanitarian groups that regularly take volunteers to Haiti from Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois have been unable to travel to the country since January 2020, and are right now forced to provide help with relief following the latest earthquake from afar.

"Little By Little" usually makes trips four to five times per year, taking professionals and students from across our area to assist local organizations in helping the country. Those trips had to stop once the pandemic took hold, and even more trips were canceled when the country's president was assassinated.

"Little By Little" partners with "Mountain Top Ministries," a group of Haitians helping Haitians build homes, schools and more in the country.

You'll hear more about their efforts and the current situation tonight on 27 News at 10.

Mountain Top Ministries is accepting donations here.

Little By Little is accepting donations for its 2021 Earthquake relief here.