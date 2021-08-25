Asian, Black Americans more likely to give to racial justice

NEW YORK (AP) — A report released on Wednesday says donations to racial and social justice causes ticked up to 16% of American households in 2020. The bump in giving came as donors raced to provide support to affected communities in a year marked by protests and increased attention on racism in America. The study by Indiana University’s Lilly School of Philanthropy found all demographic groups contributed to the increase. Though, it says Asian American and Black households were more likely to donate to such causes. The study found contributions flowed from nearly a third of Asian American households and 19% of Black households.