Chandler Halderson formally charged in mother’s death

MADISON (WKOW) — More charges have been filed against Chandler Halderson, who is charged now in the deaths of both his parents.

According to online court records, Chandler is now facing two counts of the following charges:

First degree intentional homicide

False information on kidnapped/missing persons

Mutilating a corpse

Hiding a corpse

Halderson was originally charged on July 15 with the death of his father, Bart Halderson. The additional charges are for his mother, Krista Halderson, whose remains were identified on July 30. Halderson originally reported his parents as missing on July 7, but was arrested the next day for providing false information.

Court records also show an amended criminal complaint has been filed as well as a defense demand for a speedy trial.

Currently, Halderson is scheduled for arraignment on September 1.