Skip to Content

Chandler Halderson formally charged in mother’s death

Updated
Last updated today at 10:13 am
10:03 am Top Stories
chandler halderson mug
krista and bart halderson (1)
Courtesy: Halderson Family
Bart and Krista Halderson

MADISON (WKOW) — More charges have been filed against Chandler Halderson, who is charged now in the deaths of both his parents.

According to online court records, Chandler is now facing two counts of the following charges:

  • First degree intentional homicide
  • False information on kidnapped/missing persons
  • Mutilating a corpse
  • Hiding a corpse

Halderson was originally charged on July 15 with the death of his father, Bart Halderson. The additional charges are for his mother, Krista Halderson, whose remains were identified on July 30. Halderson originally reported his parents as missing on July 7, but was arrested the next day for providing false information.

Court records also show an amended criminal complaint has been filed as well as a defense demand for a speedy trial.

Currently, Halderson is scheduled for arraignment on September 1.

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content