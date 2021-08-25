Defense secretary: US troops must get shots ASAP

WASHINGTON — Military service members must immediately get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.”

Now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Pentagon is adding it to the list of required shots troops must get as part of their military service.

More than 800,000 service members have yet to get their shots, according to Pentagon data. As of Aug. 18, more than 1 million active duty, Guard and Reserve service members were fully vaccinated and nearly 245,000 more had received at least one shot.

The memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press, doesn’t dictate a specific timeline for completing the vaccinations. But it’s expected to be completed in weeks not months.