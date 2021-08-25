Delta will charge unvaccinated employees $200 per month

(AP) — Delta Air Lines won't force employees to get vaccinated, but it's going to make unvaccinated workers pay a $200 monthly charge.

Delta said Wednesday that it will also require weekly testing for unvaccinated employees starting next month, although the airline says it'll pick up the cost of that testing.

Delta isn't going as far as United Airlines, which will require employees to get vaccinated by late September or face termination. Both Delta and United require new hires to be vaccinated.

Other airlines are encouraging workers to get the shots, but they're not requiring it.