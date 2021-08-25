EXPLAINER: What’s next for the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy?

PHOENIX (AP) — The Supreme Court has ordered the reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy, saying that the Biden administration likely violated federal law by trying to end the Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. The decision raised questions about what comes next for the future of the policy, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. U.S. immigration experts note that no matter what happens over the long term, the Biden administration has a lot of discretion on how much it wants to reimplement the “Remain in Mexico” policy.