Fort Atkinson fire chief writes “Thank You” letter to responders & community members after warehouse fire

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- The fire chief in Fort Atkinson issued a public "Thank You" to everyone who helped in the response to the massive warehouse fire earlier this month.

In a letter the City of Fort Atkinson posted to Facebook, Chief Daryl Rausch thanked all of the fire departments that responded and the businesses that released on-call firefighters who helped out with the August 10th blaze.

Rausch also thanked the community members who continued to drop off food and water, even to this day.

Rausch said he is proud to call Fort Atkinson home.