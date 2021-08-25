Free entry to national parks on National Park Service Founders Day

(WKOW/CNN) -- To mark the 105th anniversary of the National Park Service, entry to all national parks is free Wednesday.

President Woodrow Wilson authorized National Park Service Founders Day on August 25, 1916.

The day honors the system's preservation and conservation efforts.

The service started with just 35 parks and monuments. It now oversees 400 sites across all 50 states, US territories and Washington D.C. They add up to 84 million acres.

You can learn more at NPS.gov.