Gov. Tony Evers visits Fort McCoy for operation briefing, meet refugees

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) — Several Wisconsin officials, including Gov. Tony Evers, visited Fort McCoy today, which is one of three bases used to facilitate incoming Afghan refugees.

According to a press release from the Governors's office, he and other officials were briefed on operations, planning, and medical processing by federal military personnel, got updates on Operation Allies Refuge and met with Afghan individuals already housed at Fort McCoy.

Evers made the following statement on the visit:

“I was glad to have the opportunity to visit Fort McCoy today to speak with military leaders helping with Operation Allies Refuge, service members in the Wisconsin National Guard, and many Afghan people who are now located at Fort McCoy. Our allies from Afghanistan have a long road ahead of them, and Wisconsin will continue to extend our support and assistance to these individuals who bravely contributed to our country’s efforts over the past two decades. “I want to thank Maj. Gen. Knapp, the folks of the Wisconsin National Guard, and Wisconsin Emergency Management for all their help and support for this federal mission. I am proud of the good work they are doing at Fort McCoy and Volk Field to respond to and assist our federal partners. Wisconsin remains ready and prepared to continue to help in any way we can to ensure a smooth, safe, and successful transition for our Afghan allies.”

Evers is also coordinating with the Wisconsin Departments of Military Affairs and Children and Families supplies of clothing, diapers and other personal items to those residing at the fort.

Wisconsin residents curious how they can support refugees can visit the state's "How Can I Help?" page.



