Grand Chute PD offers tips on sharing back-to-school photos safely

GRAND CHUTE (WKOW) -- For some families, it's a tradition: first day of school pictures. But these fun photos do come with risks, and the Grand Chute Police Department is providing some helpful tips to keep kids safe.

In a Facebook post Monday, Officer Rosenau offered up a visual guide on what to or not to post in the photo in order to protect personal information.

Police recommend not sharing the following information in the posts:

School name

Age

Name and age of teachers

Personal identifying features (height, weight)

Personal information that could relate to security questions or passwords

According to police, the information can be used by predators and or scammers that could end up endangering the child or their family.