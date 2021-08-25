Hot and humid weather continues, along with storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - It may be a new day, but the heat and humidity is still fierce across southern Wisconsin and storm chances continue through the weekend.

Highs in the upper 80s are likely Wednesday, with values in the mid-upper 80s staying in place through the weekend.

Dew points will continue to be high, feeling muggy to oppressive throughout the week.

Therefore, heat index values will mainly range in the low-to-mid 90s through the weekend. We don't get relief from the heat and humidity until Monday. Next work week is when highs will likely return to 'average' values.

As for rain and storm chances, we're not done yet.

Isolated showers or storms are possible through the first half of Wednesday. Although, chances stay mainly south.

Chances increase into Thursday and Friday, with a few to scattered showers and storms possible at times. Storms are likely overnight into Friday and Saturday morning as well. Chances continue at times through the weekend.

While no day will bring wash out conditions, moderate showers and storms are expected at times.

Severe weather is a possibility Thursday into Friday, with a marginal threat in place for parts of southern Wisconsin. This being the lowest risk, a 1/5 ranking of severe weather.

Either way, it's a week where you want to pay attention to the weather if there are any outdoor plans made.