Janesville school district enacts mask mandate policy for first quarter of 2021-22 school year

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- With delta variant cases on the rise, the Janesville school board voted Tuesday night to enforce a mask mandate for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year.

This policy comes after previously opting for a masks-optional policy throughout the summer when case rates were in decline. However, per school board commissioner Elizabeth Paull, masks are a necessity right now.

"Today, the goal is to make sure that students are in school and our doors stay open," Paull said. "I believe the only way to do that is through a layered approach that must include masks, for now. Not forever."

Paull's view was shared by board president Cathy Myers, who felt it was necessary to take every precaution for the safety of students and staff.

"I know that if we lost a kid, and we could have done something, that we would all feel it, no matter how we feel about the policy right now," Myers said.

However, support for the new policy was far from unanimous. Before the board vote, several parents provided comments on their support or opposition to the policy, with the majority coming down against it.

Brenda Bratzman, a mother of four who grew up in the district and now has a teaching license, arrived at the podium for her three minutes of allotted time wearing an "Unmask our kids" t-shirt. Bratzman made her stance on the issue clear.

"If the mask mandate is back, I won't be subbing or teaching in the district, and all of my kids will be at home, doing home-schooling with me," Bratzman said.

She was joined in her dissent by some of the board members, including board clerk Michelle Haworth. Haworth took the stance that it isn't the school board's place to take the decision to wear masks away from parents and families.

"Plain and simple, it's not our job to take choice away from parents," Haworth said. "Rock County Health Department doesn't mandate masks. They could, they don't. So why should we?"

The policy is currently in place for the first quarter of the school year.