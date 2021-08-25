Skip to Content

Johnson & Johnson announces data to support boosting its COVID-19 shot

(WKOW/CNN) -- Booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine generated a big spike in antibodies, the company reported Wednesday.

Johnson & Johnson said people who got a booster six to eight months after their initial J&J shots saw antibodies increase nine-fold higher than 28 days after the first shot.

Federal health officials have said they believe a booster dose of the Janssen vaccine will be needed at some point.

Click HERE to read the full press release from the company.

CNN

