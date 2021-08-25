Madison Police Department warns against fundraising phone scam

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department issued a warning Wednesday about a phone scam claiming to be raising money for an MPD fundraiser, saying that a real police fundraiser would not use such methods.

According to the incident report, a Wisconsin resident living outside the Madison area received a call from a 608 number from someone claiming to be associated with the police department. The caller said they were raising money for injured police officers.

When the person reported the call to the police department, they clarified that they hadn't sent the caller any money because the call made them feel uncomfortable.

"The Madison Police Department would like to remind residents to be extremely cautious if providing funds to anyone over the phone. Never provide funds in the form of gift cards and contact your local police department if you are suspicious of a call you have received," MPD officer Michael Malloy said in the incident report.