MMSD changing start, end times for fall semester due to bus driver shortage

MADISON (WKOW) — A nationwide bus shortage is going to impact the time students in the Madison Metropolitan School District arrive at and leave school.

According to a statement from the district, the bus driver shortage has put them in an "unfortunate situation where an adjustment to school start times for many of our schools is necessary."

All school start times can be found here.

"As the direct impacts of the driver shortage became more clear, our team then shifted focus on strategizing a plan we believe will have the least impact on schools, while continuing to provide safe transportation services and support to all of our families," MMSD said in a statement. "We understand this situation is challenging for many, however it represents our best thinking in solving an extremely complex puzzle."

Most schools have a change to their start and end times, although MMSD acknowledges some schools are impacted more than others. But, MMSD says the change is only temporary and they hope to recruit enough bus drivers by the end of the first semester to shift back to intended schedules.

MMSD officials say they understand the shift in timing causes childcare concerns. As a result, the district is working with community groups to provide in-school extended day programming options both before and after school.