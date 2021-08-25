More heat and humidity today with much more limited storm chance

MADISON (WKOW) - Weather conditions still feel like the middle summer even as August ends.



Another hot and humid day will cause a heat index. Highs in the upper 80s with feels-like temps in the mid 90s, so take it easy to beat the heat.

An isolated shower or storm chance remains in the forecast til mid-afternoon for our state line counties near Illinois. Most else should stay rain-free under partly sunny skies.

Tonight will be partly cloudy in the upper 60s. Partly sunny into Thursday with a few more passing showers and storms. Temperatures top off in the mid 80s with a heat index in the upper 80s. Storms are likely overnight.



Expect scattered showers and storms on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Heat index continues in the upper 80s. More storms are possible at night.

Level 1 risk for severe weather through Friday for limited gusty wind threat

Saturday looks even hotter with highs around 90° and a heat index soaring to the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower or storm may pop-up under mostly sunny skies.



Higher coverage for showers and storms on Sunday along the main cold front with temps in the mid 80s.



Finally next work week, we get on the back side of the front causing us to be much milder in the upper 70s.