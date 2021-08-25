Packers place Funchess on Injured Reserve

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Devin Funchess will not make his Packers debut this season. The team has placed the veteran receiver on injured reserve. General manager Brian Gutekunst also announced the club has released receiver Chris Blair and signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Stephen Denmark.

Funchess signed with the Packers in 2020 but opted out of last season. He never played in a regular season game for Green Bay.

Anderson has spent time with the Bears, Vikings and Steelers. Pittsburgh released him on Aug. 17.

Denmark was originally a seventh-round pick of the Bears in 2019. He has spent time with the Bears, Browns and Steelers. Pittsburgh released him on Aug. 17.