Park Commission to hear $7 million resolution offering housing solutions for Dane County’s homeless

MADISON (WKOW) -- Finding housing for Dane County's homeless is a long-standing issue that some county officials hope to finally end with Resolution 156, which would allocate $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for temporary and permanent housing solutions.

The funds would be allocated as follows: $5.25 million for purchase/renovation of hotels; $1.25 million for land acquisition, planning, development, and operation of tiny house villages; and $250,000 to expand outreach services.

"We have at least 125 people currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness right now. We have 60 people on the waitlist for the vulnerable population hotel program and they need us to act with urgency," said Heidi Wegleitner, who is the District 2 Dane County Supervisor and sponsored Resolution 156.

Under this proposal, $250,000 would be allocated to outreach services and some say that's not enough.

"We struggle at Porchlight, you know, doing outreach in the fact that oftentimes, we don't have enough money to cover everything," said Ben Jackson, an outreach case manager at Porchlight.

"I would not oppose an increase to the $250,000. This is money that could get additional paid staff on the ground, connecting with people helping them access support," said Wegleitner.

Jackson said more money is needed to pay for mental health and substance abuse programs. He helps homeless people like Judith Alston transition into permanent housing.

"I'm getting out of dodge, and I'm not going to be a temporary rundown of a park. I'm going to go on to a program that's going to help me," said Alston.

Alston says it wouldn't be possible for her to move out of Reindahl Park without help.

"When Ben Jackson comes out here, they come toward him, they don't run and hide from Ben because they know, Porchlight is serious about helping them," said Alston.

Resolution 156 is set to heard before the Park Commission on Wednesday and if they give their full support, this resolution still has to be referred to six other committees over the next several weeks.