Renaming ceremony held for Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School

MADISON (WKOW) -- An elementary school on the southwest side of Madison has a new name.

The building at 6323 Woodington Way is now Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School.

It was named after Milele Chikasa Anana, a civil rights activist. She became Wisconsin's first black school board member and was a cog of the Madison community for decades.

She also served as the publisher and editor of Umoja Magazine for three decades. Umoja launched in 1990 to celebrate the achievements of African-Americans in the Madison community.

The school was formerly named Falk Elementary School, named after longtime Madison School District superintendent Philip Falk.

The school board voted earlier this year to change the name after it was discovered that Falk was part of a KKK student group at UW-Madison.