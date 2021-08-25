Silver Alert issued for missing Oak Creek woman

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice released a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old woman last seen Wednesday morning.

According to the Silver Alert, Bonnie High was last seen at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, leaving her assisted living facility on West Willow Drive in Oak Creek with her walker.

She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, a sky blue short sleeve shirt with a flowery pattern, navy blue capris, white socks, black slides and a navy headdress.

High stand 5'2", weighs 118 pounds. She is Black, with white hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on High's whereabouts or welfare is asked to contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.