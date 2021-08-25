‘The fire has always been there’: UW-Whitewater gets set for first game in two years

WHITEWATER (WKOW)- It has been 614 days since the Warhawks played in their last football game which was the D3 National Championship game. But, instead of dwelling on the canceled 2020 season, the Warhawks took that time to better themselves in every way.

"I am not very good at math, but I think I have been coaching for 33 years now, and it might have been the most proud that I have been of a group," Head Coach Kevin Bullis said.

"I'm just really proud to be a member of this team," Senior Offensive Lineman Kyle Gannon said. "We knew we weren't going to be able to play a game, and that's just the way it went, but at the end of the day, everyone brought their hard hat every day to practice."

Now the countdown is down to 10 days until their season opener against Carthage at Perkins Stadium.

"I am going to have to fight really hard to not explode and be calm," Bullis said.

"The fire is there," Senior Wide Receiver Ryan Wisniewski said. "The fire has always been there. Now, it's just the focus that we have is next level."

They know a thing or two about winning at UW-Whitewater. The Warhawks have won 12 of the last 15 conference titles, and they are the favorites to win it again this year. They are also ranked second in one of the national preseason polls. https://wiacsports.com/news/2021/8/23/uw-whitewater-tabbed-to-win-football-championship.aspx

"We state our goals at the beginning of the season, our very first team meeting we state what our goals are, and then we never talk about it ever again the rest of the season because if you talk about it, it's just a distraction," Senior Defensive Back Mark McGrath said. "Just take it day in and day out, one percent better every day."

"Those national championships, those WIAC championships, all-conference, all those accolades that we get, that's just a by-product of what we do every day," Senior Defensive Lineman Mackenzie Balanganayi said.

On September 4th, they will put two years of hard work to the test.

